Mangani Urges East MPs to Unite

Former Chipata Central Member of Parliament, Lameck Mangani has observed lack of unity among members of parliament in Eastern Province.

Speaking during the Political Hour programme on Breeze FM yesterday, Mr. Mangani said members of parliament from Eastern Province needed to speak with one voice to lobby for development.

Mr. Mangani explained that during his tenure as Chipata Central Member of Parliament, lawmakers from the region spoke with one voice to lobby for development and that this is what led to some roads being funded.

He expressed disappointment that most road projects like the Chipata-Vubwi and Chipata-Chadiza had stalled while township roads were in a deplorable state.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mangani has called for an economic indaba to address the current economic crisis in the country “before it gets worse”.

He said there should be a collective approach to the problem such as sharing of new ideas especially that government had embarked on too many infrastructure development projects which had depleted national coffers.

Mr. Mangani said changing of leadership was not an option because “at times, changes can worsen the situation which Zambia is going through”.

And Mr. Mangani has revealed that he lost a house due to failure to pay back a bank loan he obtained in 2011 to assist president Michael Sata in political campaigns.

He further revealed that a vehicle, which was given to him by the Patriotic Front for political campaigns in 2016, was grabbed from him after PF won elections, while others who were given similar vehicles still have them.

Mr. Mangani stated that he is not bitter over these two developments because politics is about gambling, which can result in a win or loss.