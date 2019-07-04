UPND Picks Kapalasa for Katuba By-Election

The opposition UPND has picked Katuba businessman Aubrey Kapalasa as its candidate for the July 30 by-election.
UPND chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo announced that Kapalasa had been chosen ahead of nine candidates that had been interviewed.
“The 42-year old Mr Kapalasa comes from Mungule village in Chief Mungule’s area in Katuba constituency in Chibombo District,” said Nkombo in a statement.
Kapalasa stood in the 2016 general elections in Katuba constituency as an independent candidate and came out third.
The Katuba by-election was necessitated by the death of independent lawmaker Maureen Mwashingwele.
Dexter
Cngrats mr kabalasha am wishing all the best and hoping that wen u win you’re going to represent pipo’s expectations.
Vbm
Congratulations incoming MP. We know katuba is a no go bedroom area for Bantu botatwe. But mind ú. There z no business in parley but parliamentary business. So it’s not a profit making venue for u but for people
Mulsanne
👋
Mufunelo
Hope u will do better