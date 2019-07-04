UPND Picks Kapalasa for Katuba By-Election

The opposition UPND has picked Katuba businessman Aubrey Kapalasa as its candidate for the July 30 by-election.

UPND chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo announced that Kapalasa had been chosen ahead of nine candidates that had been interviewed.

“The 42-year old Mr Kapalasa comes from Mungule village in Chief Mungule’s area in Katuba constituency in Chibombo District,” said Nkombo in a statement.

Kapalasa stood in the 2016 general elections in Katuba constituency as an independent candidate and came out third.

The Katuba by-election was necessitated by the death of independent lawmaker Maureen Mwashingwele.