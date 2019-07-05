7-Year-Old Boy Dies after Being Beaten by Friends

A seven-year-old boy of Kawama Township in Kitwe has died after he was allegedly beaten by his friends.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has disclosed the development in an interview.

Mpundu identified the boy as Phestus Kalela who was pronounced dead a few minutes after arriving at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

He said the boy is said to have been in an unconscious state at the time of arrival at the hospital but died later in the intensive care unit as efforts to resuscitate were being advanced.

“I wish to confirm…a 7-year-old boy who was beaten to death by peers. I received this information after my visit to the hospital,” Mpundu said.

He has since expressed sadness over the continued reports of attacks resulting in deaths in the district.

Mpundu wondered how children below the age of ten could be engaged in such vices that were now leading to death.