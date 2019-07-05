ECZ Launches Delimitation Exercise

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is scheduled to undertake delimitation of constituencies, wards and polling districts from July to November 2019.

And the ECZ chairperson Justice Chulu has stated that the Delimitation Exercise, which will be undertaken in all provinces and districts countrywide, is commencing on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Chulu said there is need to realign the boundaries of wards and constituencies that may have been affected by the creation of the new districts as well as adjust electoral boundaries to ensure that all the new districts have at least one constituency.

“The Delimitation Exercise will involve engaging various stakeholders to review the existing electoral boundaries. In addition to the creation and renaming of constituencies, wards and polling districts, the process will also involve establishing new polling stations where necessary. During the conduct of the Delimitation Exercise, several factors are taken into consideration which include: an increase in population, the long distances that voters cover to access electoral services, developmental and new settlement patterns,” Chulu said on Thursday during the Launch of the 2019 Delimitation Exercise.

“You may be aware that more than 30 districts across the country have been created in the last eight (8) years, thereby increasing the total number of districts to one hundred and sixteen (116). This development has resulted in the revision of some of the district boundaries to pave way for the new districts. There is, therefore, need to adjust electoral boundaries to ensure that all the new districts have at least one constituency and also to realign the boundaries of wards and constituencies that may have been affected by the creation of the new districts.”

He has, however, stated that the submissions from members of the public and stakeholders will be received by the commission during the district and provincial sittings.

The Commission conducted reviews of constituency boundaries in 2010 and later in 2014 which resulted in an increase in the number of wards from 1,422 to 1,624 and from 6,456 to 7,700 polling districts nationwide.

Further, the Constitutional Amendment No 2 of 2016 increased the number of constituencies from 150 to the current 156.