Govt Gives Kabwe Council K13.5m for Salary Arrears

The Ministry of Local Government has given the Kabwe Municipal Council K13.5 million to settle salary arrears owed to workers since January 2019.

Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has also revealed that government has further paid Kafue District Council K5 million to clear salary arrears.

Malupenga disclosed the development in Kabwe during a meeting with workers, the union and council Management.

He, however, said it was not the duty of government to pay council workers but only to provide equalization funds meant for projects.

Malupenga said councils should build capacity to sustain themselves.

He further said going forward, the government will not tolerate a situation where council workers are not given salaries on time.

And Local Government Service Commission chairperson Amos Musonda said the Commission will not hesitate to fire whoever will frustrate efforts to improve service delivery.

Meanwhile, Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba called on the council management to engage the central government whenever there were issues to address.

And Fire Services Union president Josephat Zulu called on the Local Government Service Commission chairperson to pardon those who were suspended after the illegal protest a few months ago.

Zulu said the union had talked to all the affected workers and that they were willing to apologise and contribute positively to the development and operations of the council.