Govt Looking for Money to Pay KCM Workers, says Siliya

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has confirmed the failure by Konkola Copper Mine to pay June salaries to the workers.

Ms Siliya said during a media briefing in Lusaka today that the financial problems at KCM are the reason the government decided to take over the mining company from Vedanta Resources which held 79 per cent shareholding.

But Vedanta Resources is currently contesting the government’s decision to liquidate KCM.

Ms Siliya, however, wondered why there was no money to pay KCM workers when the company was selling copper every day before the government took over.

“That was the very reason that this mine was put into liquidation because clearly if it was doing well, why is there no money in the account to pay salaries? That actually proves the point that this asset of Zambia, KCM, which is the biggest mine in Zambia…the fact that there is no money in the account there and yet copper was being sold every day, but there is no money in an account to pay the salaries of the staff who are working at KCM, that is the very reason government took it over. So it [the takeover] can assist the staff and the mine to continue operating. But sometimes we reduce everything to politicking, so we have to see through all this noise and say ‘what is really going on?’ Because if the mine was doing so well, there should be money sitting in an account so that the liquidator will just take that money and pay the salaries,” Ms Siliya said. “But the fact is that that money is not there and government is looking for this money to be able to pay the workers. And these workers are Zambians, they also want to buy mealie meal, they want their children to continue to go to school, they want to pay for their funerals, they want to pay for their medicals…”

She said the government was keen to find a partner that was willing to invest correctly “so that we just don’t pay salaries but we also get a dividend to invest in other sectors of the economy”.

“As of now, that process has not come to an end. All this speculation about ‘it’s going to be Chinese, or it won’t going to be Chinese’, I think that is all speculation. Let us allow this matter to get to a logical conclusion. What we want as a government is that this mine should continue as a going concern, that the workers there should have jobs, that the workers there, even as they wait, we want for a new partner, that they must also continue getting paid. They don’t want to be months and months of not getting paid,” Ms Siliya said. “For government, those are the priorities and we just need to say ‘who is going to come forward and bring that offer on the table that works for the people in the mine, for the mine itself and the people of Zambia. That is all that government is waiting to hear and we must allow these discussions to get to a logical conclusion. We can speculate all day but we must allow those who have been given the mandate to address this matter to make an announcement when they are done…”

Meanwhile, Ms Siliya said what was being liquidated was a business relationship with Vedanta Resources and not KCM as company.

"…It's the mine itself which belongs to the people of Zambia. So what government is looking for is that in the company arrangement where Vedanta had 79 per cent shares I think, and government had 20 something shares, government now is saying that those shares that belonged to Vedanta, we want another partner. We don't want these because this asset belongs to the people of Zambia. But to operationalise it, there was a special purpose vehicle called KCM created, which involved ZCCM-IH and Vedanta. But government is saying this arrangement, we want to liquidate it. We are not liquidating the company, the company is operating as a going concern right now," said Ms Siliya.