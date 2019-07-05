Kambwili Calls for Lusambo’s Probe

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on investigative wings to probe Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo for alleged corruption.

Kambwili, the former information and broadcasting minister, said during an interview with journalists at court that the wealth that Lusambo had acquired was not commensurate with his income.

The former Roan member of parliament further accused Lusambo of extorting money from investors using the name of President Edgar Lungu.

He said it was sad that “thieves” and the corrupt are being “celebrated” in Zambia.

Kambwili has wondered why most senior government officials are scared of proposals for a lifestyle audit of senior government officials.

He has urged Zambians to unite and kick out the PF government from power in 2021.

Meanwhile, the case in which Kambwili is charged with contempt of court in relation to Mwamona Technical Services Limited Company believed to belong to him has been set for July 29.

State witness and arresting officer Henry Mumbula, 45, of house number 38 Chelston police, who is an inspector at Lusaka Division police, was ready to take the stand.

But as the witness started telling his side of the story, the matter was adjourned by Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba.

The NDC leader was accompanied by NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba, NDC secretary general Bridget Attanga, Roan member of parliament Joseph Chishala and other party members.