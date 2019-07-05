Lifestyle Audit Should be For All, Not Ministers Only, Says Veep

Vice President Inonge Wina says demands for the introduction of a lifestyle audit cannot be restricted to ministers only but also other spheres of life.

During the Vice President’s question time in Parliament today, Wina said ministers, like members of parliament, signed declaration forms at the beginning of their tenure.

Wina was responding to a question from Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who said that resisting a lifestyle audit for ministers amounted to hypocrisy as the Patriotic Front government had reinstated the abuse of authority clause.

“We make declarations of our assets and liabilities when we come to parliament. Ministers, like members of parliament, sign declaration forms. So the lifestyle audit for ministers alone does not hold water unless we say every MP is subjected to it,” Wina said.

“It will be a mammoth task to audit everyone, including business people, in terms where they get their money…there is no budget for such an undertaking.”

And Wina said Zambia would take advantage of the demand for maize and any other agricultural products in neighbouring countries to increase production.

“Madam Speaker, the DRC is a strategic market particularly for maize. Zambia should therefore take opportunity of growing enough maize to sell to our neighbours in DRC,” she said.

Wina said the two countries were in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding to regularize their trade in agricultural products.