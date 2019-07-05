Lungu Dates Copperbelt

President Edgar Lungu is today expected on the Copperbelt for a two-day working visit.

The Head of State is expected to land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola around 15:30hrs and proceed to Kitwe.

Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front Chairman Nathan Chanda has disclosed the development.

“His Excellency, President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will tomorrow Friday 5th July, 2019 arrive on the Copperbelt on a two day working visit in Kitwe and Kalulushi districts,” Chanda said.

Chanda however could not give details of the President but is also expected to grace the fundraising activity for his former school, Mukuba Secondary.