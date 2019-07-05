Malawi Govt Warns Demo Organisers

Malawi’s Minister of information, Civic Education and Communications, Mark Botomani has warned demonstration organisers against destabilizing peace in the country in the name of protests.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon in Lilongwe where he held a press briefing, Botomani said the government will deal with protest organisers and they shall pay for the damages.

“Government, would therefore want to warn those who hide behind opposition parties and civil society organizations, and are busy coming up with strategies to disturb that peace.

“We have witnessed demonstrations that were characterized by looting, vandalism and assault. These barbaric acts are counterproductive and as Government, we would like to assure Malawians that all those who were involved in those barbaric acts will be brought to book.” Said Botomani.

He further claimed that all civil societies that are part of the demos are only doing it for their own greedy agendas for they do not have any statutory or constitutional mandate to bringing actions on behalf of the people.

The warning were made as he was delivering his statement on this year’s independence celebrations that will take place on the 6th July 2019 under the theme “celebrating our freedom with peace, unity and love”.