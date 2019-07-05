Ng’ambi Committed to High Court for Assaulting Wife

Chifubu PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi has been committed to the High Court for summary trial in a case he is accused of assaulting his second wife, Agness.

Ng’ambi is in this case charged with Acts intended to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that on June 7, 2019, Ng’ambi, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable, caused grievous harm to Agness Ng’ambi, his wife.

When the matter came up for explanation of the charge before Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi, public prosecutor Francis Mulenga informed court that the state was ready to proceed.

But defence lawyers objected and asked court for an application to grant the State leave to hold a preliminary inquiry in the matter.

The defence lawyers said since the matter was taken to court, his team was pleading with the state to take their client to court but to no avail.

However, Mulenga said there was no need of having a preliminary inquiry as the state was in receipt of instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to commit the matter to the High Court.

In his ruling, magistrate Mbuzi said the application had been overtaken by events and committed Ng’ambi to the High Court.

“This is a proper case for the High Court. I therefore commit you to the High Court for trial at its next session, you will continue to be on police bond,” said magistrate Mbuzi.