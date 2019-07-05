Zanaco Employee Steals K59, 000, Bolts

An employee of Zanaco Bank in Monze is on the run after stealing K59, 000 from a client using a cloned Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated that Imenda Musialike also burnt the registry room in an effort to destroy evidence.

“Police in Choma are looking for a female adult identified as Imenda Musialike, a worker at ZANACO Bank in Monze in connection with Arson and theft of K59, 000 from a client using a cloned Automated Teller Machine card (ATM).

This is reported to have occurred on 03rd July, 2019 at ZANACO, Monze Branch. The suspect is alleged to have set the registry room on fire and some property got burnt. Value has not yet been established,” Katongo stated.

“The suspect is alleged to have stolen K 59,000 from a client and that at the time officials from the Bank were viewing CCTV footage from the information technology room to establish who could have withdrawn the money using the cloned ATM, she is alleged to have set the registry room located next to the information room on fire in a bid to destroy evidence but the fire was quickly quenched by other Bank officials.”

She is currently on the run and investigations have been launched, police say.

A month ago, an employee of Barclays Bank’s Longacres branch in Lusaka stole $400,000 and other amounts in foreign currency and fled the country.

Pamela Gondwe, the Barclays employee, has since been placed on the Interpol list for wanted persons.

Meanwhile, three people have died in an accident which occurred today at around 07:00 hours at Musonda Falls Hills on the Mansa-Mwense road.

“Involved was a Foden Truck and Trailer registration number ASB 1327 and ASB 1717 ZM , property of Jimbara Milling Company which was being driven by Andrew Mulenga heading in the northern direction,” stated Katongo.

“The accident happened when the truck was ascending Musonda Hills and in the process overturned, killing three people who were on board. One of the victims has been identified as Andrew Mulenga while the other two are not yet identified.”