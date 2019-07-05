ZNFU Rejects FRA’s Maize Price

The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has rejected the Food Reserve Agency’s set maize price of K110 per 50 kilogram bag and has advised farmers countrywide to look for better prices from other buyers.

According to the ZNFU, a stakeholders’ meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture recommended the recommended a price of between K130 and K140 per 50 kilogramme bag, and not what has been announced by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

“The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has announced the price of K2.20 per Kg or K110 per 50Kg for white maize; K3.00 per Kg or K140 per 50Kg bag for soya beans and K1.75 or K70 per 40Kg bag of paddy rice. The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) was invited to a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) and the announced price is nowhere near the range recommended by the stakeholders of K130 to K140 per 50Kg bag of white maize based on prevailing market price indications,” stated ZNFU media and public relations manager Calvin Kaleyi.

“Regrettably, the FRA price of K110 per 50Kg bag is far below the current maize prices being offered in the main producing areas such as Central and Eastern Provinces.

Recognizing that there are different producer prices prevailing in different parts of the country being offered by private buyers who are paying spot cash and the fact that the maize production forecast declined, farmers should search to obtain the best price possible prevailing in the area.”

He stated that the Union recognized that the cost of production had increased and “continues to escalate while the asset base of farmers has been wiped out by the adverse weather pattern which has been prevailing season after season since 2015 and the hostile macroeconomic environment”.

“It is not an exaggeration to state that farming profitably today has remained unattainable by many farmers,” stated Kaleyi.