CAPTURED: Zanaco Banker Nabbed for Stealing K59,000

Police in Pemba have arrested and detained Imenda Musialeki of Fairview extension in Monze, an employee of Zanaco Bank, Monze branch, who is alleged to have stolen K59, 000 from the Bank.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that Imenda was found walking along the Monze-Livingstone road near Muzoka at a place commonly known as Nigeria.

“When searched, she was found with K2, 140. Investigations have continued,” stated Katongo.