Court Issues Arrest Warrant against Indian Who Called a Zambian Worker ‘Black Dog’

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has issued a warrant of arrest against a 28-year-old Indian man who allegedly used derogatory remarks against a Zambian worker.

Patel Shahnawazy is accused of having referred to Ian Chilenga as a black dog.

Chief resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale issued the warrant of arrest after the prosecution complained to the court that Shahnawazy has not been attending court sittings.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial, the prosecution informed the court that Shahnawazy was not before court.

The prosecution further told the court that this is the second time that the accused is missing court without any explanation hence their application for a bench warrant against him.

Magistrate Mwale granted the application and ordered that Shahnawazy be taken to court.

Shahnawazy, a sales manager at SD Investment, is charged with one count of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.

He, however, denied the charge and is on a K15,000 cash bail.