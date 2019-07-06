I Made a Political and Economic Decision on KCM; I’ll Not Back Down, says Lungu

President Edgar Lungu said he made a political and economic decision on the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday, President Lungu said his government is ready to go with the due process of the law in as much as there are repercussions.

He, however, urged Zambians not to be cheated that the state will pull back on the decision and maintained that the process will go ahead because the power is in the people.

The Head of State further disclosed that he hoped that the experts engaged to invoke the law are doing so in good faith and not bent on frustrating his cabinet because there is a point beyond which it cannot go.

President Lungu emphasized that his stance on KCM is not meant to be in contempt with the courts of law as purported by some sections of society for talking about the case because he is a lawyer who understands the law and respects the courts, hence individuals with malice are wasting their time.

Before leaving the podium, the president ordered the Nathan Chanda-led PF executive on the Copperbelt to take divisive action to end squabbles in the province.

The head of state disclosed that he is aware of what is happening in Mufulira, Luanshya, Ndola and Kitwe and said differences must not take center stage because they have the potential to damage the ruling party.

President Lungu challenged some individuals that feel they are indispensable to leave the party if they wish to do so since some have made such threats that are not in the best interest of the party.

He told Chanda to unite the members as well as ensure that divisive individuals are dealt with because the party is popular and will always replace those that opt to leave.

President Lungu said those who are aggrieved must always use the right channels to air their concerns even up to the Central Committee than using threats.

Meanwhile, Chanda, who is also Luanshya Mayor, appealed to President Lungu to look into the cries of the people over empowerment programs.

He added that the provincial leadership is not sure who is diverting the empowerment intervention and therefore his office does not want individuals to be using the name of the President for personal gain.

Chanda said that he was hopeful that his appeal on behalf of thousands in the province will be taken by the head of state.

And Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe disclosed that contrary to some sections of the media, KCM is operating normally.

“The smelter is processing copper as expected and workers have been paid salaries,” he said.

Mwakalombe further said so far, some contractors that had lost hope had been paid their dues and payments would be done in portions because “government cannot pay all of them at once”.