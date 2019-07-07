  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. 5 Children Burn to Death in Shibuyunji
Headlines

5 Children Burn to Death in Shibuyunji

|

Five children of Shibuyunji district have died after fire gutted a grass-thatched house they were sleeping in.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated today that the accident happened last night between 22:00 hours and 23:00 hours.

She said the matter was reported by the father to the children, Cletious Mweemba, aged 39.

The deceased are identified as Mable Mweemba, Gertrude Mweemba and Jean Mweemba, all aged 17, Nora Milimo, 12 and Enely Milimo, 15, all of Shikalembula village in Chief Shakumbila’s area in Shibuyunji district.

Katongo has, however, stated that the cause of the fire has not yet been known and investigations have been instituted into the matter.

The deceased bodies have been deposited in Nampundwe Hospital mortuary.

8 Comments

  1. Bro Kasanga

    May their souls rest in peace!!!!

    Reply

  2. Fidelity

    May the deceased souls rest in peace

    Reply

  3. Mwansa

    Condolences to the family

    Reply

  4. Mwale Henry

    Rest in peace..

    Reply

  5. E M

    To bad

    Reply

  6. Rachel mwape

    Very sorry!

    Reply

  7. fridah daka

    Rest in peace

    Reply

  8. Kazungo Kendrick

    My condolences to the deceased family

    Reply

Leave a Reply