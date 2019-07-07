5 Children Burn to Death in Shibuyunji

Five children of Shibuyunji district have died after fire gutted a grass-thatched house they were sleeping in.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated today that the accident happened last night between 22:00 hours and 23:00 hours.

She said the matter was reported by the father to the children, Cletious Mweemba, aged 39.

The deceased are identified as Mable Mweemba, Gertrude Mweemba and Jean Mweemba, all aged 17, Nora Milimo, 12 and Enely Milimo, 15, all of Shikalembula village in Chief Shakumbila’s area in Shibuyunji district.

Katongo has, however, stated that the cause of the fire has not yet been known and investigations have been instituted into the matter.

The deceased bodies have been deposited in Nampundwe Hospital mortuary.