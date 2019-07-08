Bush Fire Kills 75-Year Old Mushindano Woman

A 75 year old woman of Kang’wena are in Mushindano District has been burnt to death as she was trying to cross a burning bush.

Provincial Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila, confirmed the development identifying the victim as Masalina Yotamu.

He said the incident occurred on July 3, 2019 between 13:30 hours and 14:00 hours in the afternoon.

Namachila said the woman was walking with aide of a stick and could not cross the bush before the fire engulfed her.

He said police officers who visited the scene found the body severely burnt and advised the relatives to bury the remains as no foul play was suspected.