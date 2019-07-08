CBU Chaplain Dies

A 38 year old man has died after the motor vehicle he was driving was involved in a Road Traffic Accident along the Ndola Kapiri Mponshi Road.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified the deceased as John Bangwe, 38, a Chaplain at the Copperbelt University.

The deceased was a Catholic priest under the Society of Jesus order.

Katongo said the accident happened on July 7, 2019 around 15:30hrs near Kashitu area.

She said the accident happened when the deceased while driving a Toyota Hilux registration number ALB 4668 failed to keep to his near and went to hit into a tree on the right side of the road.

“He sustained injuries and died on the way to the Hospital, the body is lying in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Katongo said.