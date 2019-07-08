Chipolopolo Prepare for CHAN Assignment

The Zambia National Team has commenced preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) final round encounter against Botswana with the summoned players reporting for duty.

Assistant coach Mumamba Numba said the technical bench will use the 18 days window before facing the Zebras of Botswana on July 27 in Francistown in the first leg.

Numba is leading the bench in the absence of Aggrey Chiyangi who is away with Green Eagles in Rwanda at the CECAFA Inter-Club championship.

“The team is just coming back from recess. What we are looking for at the moment is preparing the team so that they are fit and ready for the challenge,” Numba said.

He said that the squad had put behind the Cosafa victory and looking to a better run in the CHAN.

Numba said Zambia would be wary of the challenge posed by Botswana as they had improved their game.

“We have to forget the Cosafa. All we have to do is focus on Botswana, they will be playing at home. Botswana has improved in the recent past, I think it is not a team to underrate looking at the way they are playing,” he said.

“All we need is to prepare the team so that we go there, get a win and reduce a bit of pressure as we prepare for the return leg.”

The team trained from Edwin Imboela Stadium with Zesco United defender Mwila Phiri sitting out training due to a hamstring injury.

Zambia will play Botswana away on July 27 before hosting the Zebras on August 3 in the final qualifying round for the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship.

(Source: FAZ Media)