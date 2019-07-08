Kitwe DC Caught Up in Transfer Rumours

The subtle war for possible adoption ahead of the 2021 elections blew up in Kitwe with District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu falling victim to rumours that he had been transferred to Kaputa.

Mpundu and Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme are subtly involved in a battle for the 2021 Nkana seat on the Patriotic Front ticket.

Recently PF secretary general Davies Mwila warned that aspirants for adoption should not disrupt business before the time comes.

The duo clashed during a live program on Yar FM where Chiteme was defending the resolutions of the National Dialogue Forum.

Mpundu was particularly irked by Chiteme firmly defending the clause that requires civil servants to resign from office two years before standing for elections.

Mpundu called in on a radio programme on Yar FM Radio and accused the parliamentarian of being selfish by defending the resolution.

A day later a rumour of his transfer hit social media which led Mpundu to shut himself out from a deluge of queries.

However, Mpundu has since issued a statement stating that he has not received any official communication over the alleged transfer to Kaputa District.

“I wish to state from the onset that I am president Lungu’s loved political son and as a legitimate political son I am very obedient to the instructions that my political father gives me. Note that when I was appointed as DC for Kitwe. I was officially informed by word of mouth and in writing by his Excellency the president and so when any other position will be made by the president regarding my position in the president’s government he will officially inform me as a son he loves,” Mpundu said.

He has further indicated that as a civil servant he is ready to work where ever he will be assigned to should any need arise.