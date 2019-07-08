Mboweni Apologises to Zambia for ‘Zambia Airways Fleet’ Tweet

South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweno has apologized to Zambia for any offence caused by his ‘Zambia Airways fleet’ tweet.

Mboweni tweeted that “I recall the days when this airport was populated by the Zambia Airways fleet. There is none now. Zambia Airways does not exist anymore. Reality check. But I am on Rwanda Air. A small African country doing big things.”

According to the statement issued today by first secretary for Press and and Tourism at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa Inutu Mupango Mwanza, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba discussed and enlightened Mboweni the strides Zambia had recently made in the aviation sector.

Malanji said on the sidelines of the 12th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Headsin Nihamey, Niger, that Zambia had made critical investments in national airports in Lusaka, Ndola and Livingstone in excess of $1billion.

He said Zambia’s international traffic had also grown tremendously with numerous daily flights from Dubai, South Africa, Addis Ababa and Nairobi.

Malanji also said plans had reached an advanced stage to reintroduce a national carrier.