Siliya, Malanji Get UK Engagements

Foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji and his information counterpart Dora Siliya are expected in the United Kingdom to attend meetings at the invitation of the British government.

Malanji will attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting that will take place at the Commonwealth Secretariat at Marlborough House in London on July 10, 2019.

Siliya, on the other hand, will be attending the Global Conference for Media Freedom which the UK and Canadian governments are co-hosting from July 10-11 at Print Works.

She will be accompanied by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Josephine Mapoma, according to a statement issued by first secretary Press at the Zambian mission in London, Abigail Chaponda.

The global conference aims to “shine a global spotlight on media freedoms, it is a campaign to protect journalists doing their job, and to promote the benefits of a free media worldwide”.

It’s an event that brings together over 1,000 guests, including government ministers and officials, the diplomatic community, international agencies, journalists, civil society, and academics.

The conference will examine the challenges facing media freedom and the opportunities created for a safer environment for journalists.

It will bring together countries and international organisations to take meaningful action to defend media freedom.

The conference will be structured around four themes: protection and prosecution, including impunity national frameworks and legislation, building trust in media and countering disinformation and media sustainability.