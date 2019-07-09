Access Bank Merges with Diamond of Nigeria

Access Bank Zambia has merged with Diamond Bank of Nigeria to become Africa’s largest retail customer base spanning three continents covering 12 countries with over 29 million account holders.

The merger, which was finalized in April this year, creates a pan-African financial service champion with a new brand and visual identity that fuses together the best of Access Bank and Diamond Bank.

Access Bank Zambia Limited Managing Director Mrs. Joana Bannerman explained during the unveiling event in Lusaka today that the partnership demonstrates a refreshed strong brand that is here to serve Zambia, Africa and the World at large.

“We are overjoyed to share the new brand identity which builds on two iconic brands. The coming together of Access Bank and Diamond Bank presents an opportunity of a more formidable Bank in Africa,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, Access Bank Limited chairman Caleb Mulenga explained that the new brand signifies the Bank’s global appeal and strategy of becoming Africa’s gateway to the world.

Mr. Mulenga also revealed that Access Bank is in the process of establishing a Branch in China so that their customers can access the bank’s services in the Asian Country.

“Today, we also launch another digital platform-Access Mobile App, a platform that empowers our customers with flexibility and convenience. The introduction of the app demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to invest in more digital channels that directly speaks to the national financial inclusion strategy which seeks to improve outreach and adoption of digital financial services in Zambia” said Mulenga.

Access Bank Zambia Limited is a member of the Access Bank Group, a leading multinational financial service made up of seven African Banking subsidiaries and one in the United Kingdom.

Access Bank Group has 366 branches across major cities and commercial centres in Nigeria, Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.