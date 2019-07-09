Catholic Church Mourns Fr Bangwe

The Catholic Church in Zambia has expressed grief at the death of Fr John Bangwe of Kitwe.

Fr Bangwe, who was a chaplain at Copperbelt University, died in a fatal road traffic accident on Sunday on the Ndola highway on the Copperbelt on his way to Lusaka.

Speaking on behalf of Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Secretary General Fr. Cleophas Lungu, ZCCB National Pastoral Coordinator Fr. Justin Matepa stated that the death of Fr Bangwe who had only been a priest for two years and two months, was a sad development to the Church.

Fr Matepa has since appealed to the Catholic faithful to emulate Fr Bangwe’s zeal to preach and share the word of God.

Making reference to October’s Missionary Month’s theme of Baptized and Sent, Fr Matepa noted that Fr Bangwe answered and understood his call to priesthood by witnessing to young people at Copperbelt University when he took up an apostolate as the University Chaplain.

Fr Bangwe, 38, died around 15:30 hours at Kashitu area on the Ndola highway.

According to the police, the accident happened when he failed to keep to his lane and in the process hit into a tree on the right side of the road.

He sustained injuries and died on the way to the Hospital.

The body is in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.