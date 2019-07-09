Chingola in Cattle Disease Outbreak

Foot and Mouth Disease has broken out in Chingola District on the Copperbelt with over 500 heads of cattle testing positive to the deadly disease.

District Livestock and Fisheries Officer Dr Emmanuel Chitambala has confirmed the outbreak of the disease in Musenga Area.

Dr Chitambala has said over 500 heads of cattle out of 800 at one farm have tested positive, an indication he said is very worrying.

“Yes I can confirm but this report is confined to one area, that is in Musenga Camp. Right now we have set up check points. By today, I can confirm that about 500 are affected out of the over 820 at that farm,” said Dr Chitambala.

Meanwhile, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Kampamba Mulenga Chewe has banned the movement of cattle, pigs, goats, sheep and their products in all affected areas.

Ms Mulenga Chewe said the move is to help prevent the disease from spreading to other parts.