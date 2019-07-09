Court Defers Ruling in Chitotela’s Case

Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has failed to deliver ruling on whether or not infrastructure minister Ronald Chitotela has a case to answer in a matter he is facing charges of concealing and being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Simusamba was expected to deliver his ruling today, July 8, but has since deferred the ruling to Thursday because it is not ready.

He had previously set the date for ruling after the state closed its case with the last witness who was the arresting officer.

Chitotela is jointly charged with two others in this case.

In the first count, it is alleged that Chitotela, Gregory Chibanga and Brut Holdings Limited, between July 3, 2016 and October 30, 2018 in Lusaka, concealed plot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni disguised in the names of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the second count, the trio, between the same dates, is accused of concealing part of subdivision A lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, disguised in the name of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the third count, Mukange between the same dates jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown people possessed lot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni in Lusaka, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.