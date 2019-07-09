Fire Guts 4 Shops at Mukuba House in Ndola

Fire has swept through four shops destroying property worth thousands of kwacha at Mukuba House in Ndola.

The inferno suspected to have started from a tailoring shop burnt to ashes three others, leaving a fifth one partially burnt.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza has confirmed the fire incident which she said was put out a few minutes after the fire Brigade reached the scene.

She said the fire was reported 14 minutes past midnight and was put out 10 minutes later.

“A fire that started at around 12:14 AM at Mukuba House on President’s Avenue has left four shops in ashes with a fifth partially burnt,” Mwanza stated.

She was however shocked to learn that a building housing 31 shops had no fire equipment such as extinguishers and no fire certification from the Council.

Mwanza stated that the Council has since summoned the owner of the building to explain the non-existence of a fire certificate or fire extinguishers.

“It is for this reason that the Ndola City Council is advising members of the public and business houses to adhere to all requirements needed to operate business premises such as fire and health certificates,”stated Mwanza.