Man Accused of Murdering Chinese Couple Appears in Court

A 26-year-old man accused of gruesomely murdering a Chinese couple in Mumbwa has made his appearance before the magistrates’ court.

Kenny Figo of Lubemba village in Chief Mumba’s area who is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated robbery has appeared for an explanation of his charges before Mumbwa Resident Magistrate Chizawu Chizyuka.

Figo is in the first count charged with murder contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Figo, on June 18, murdered Jinyong Yon, a Chinese.

In the second count, the accused is also facing murder contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Figo, on June 18, murdered Zhuming Hu, another Chinese.

In the third count, the suspect is charged with aggravated robbery.

Particulars of the offence in the third count are that the accused, on June 18 between 19:00 hours and 20:00 hours at Sun Share Complex in Mumbwa, while armed with an axe, stole K30, 000 and used actual violence to Jintong and Hu in order to obtain the money.

Figo has told the court that he understands the charges but has not taken plea because the magistrate has no jurisdiction to hear his matter.

Magistrate Chizyuka has since ordered the suspect to be only appearing for mention until the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issues instructions to either commit him to the High Court for trial or acquit him.

Figo is expected to appear for another mention on July 24 after Public Prosecutor Medson Mtonga applied for an adjournment.

The accused is remanded in custody.