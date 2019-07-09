MMD Says Pact with PF Still Intact

MMD faction National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda says the partnership between his party and the ruling Patriotic Front is still intact.

During a media briefing on Monday, Nakacinda said the former ruling party would hold a national convention in 2021 to discuss and review the alliance with the PF.

He said the MMD is a transparent party whose leaders did not make decisions without consulting party members.

Meanwhile, Nakacinda has urged members of parliament not to politicize the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) proposals because they are progressive.

Nakacinda added that NDF was conducted in good faith and for the benefit of Zambians.