NBA Grants Permit to 4 Companies for GMO Imports

Four Companies have been granted permits to start the importing products that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
In a statement issued today, National Biosafety Authority chairperson Dr Paul Zambezi explained that the permits had been granted to Gatbro Distributors, Pick N’ Pay, Southern National Import and Export Limited and Choppies Super Stores market following a Board decision at a meeting held on July 5, 2019 in Lusaka.
Among the products which Gatbro intends to import include Bokomo Otees, Bokomo Pro-nutro, Instant porridge, Bokomo cornflakes, Bisto and Knorr soups.
Pick N’ Pay will bring in 72 different varieties of food and feed, which include brands of Bobtail dog feed (medium, large, steak, Feline cuisine- adult chicken flavours) and No Name Popped rice, Knorr soups, Ace instant porridge, Kellogs cornflakes, Imana Soya and Imana gravy roast chicken flavor.
Other products include Top Class soup, Simba Doritos, Bakers snack time, Cheese and some other PnP branded products which may contain GMOs.
Southern National Import and Export Limited will import various pre-mixes, including bread mix, soft roll mix and Bakels 15 per cent soft mix, among others while Choppies will import various flavours of Ace porridge.
“As the NBA, we would like to reiterate that food safety is very important and we cannot allow any food or feed which is not safe for human consumption nor for use as animal feed to be on the market. Such products which have been allowed to be on the Zambian market by the NBA have been established to be safe for consumers,” Dr Zambezi said.
He has indicated that the NBA is currently reviewing other permit applications which are at various stages.
Since the beginning of this year, the Authority has renewed six permits to place on the market products which may contain GMOs.
“The six are for Cold Chain, Zambian Brands, Comox Trading Limited, Horizon Distributors and Innscor Distributors. To ensure compliance, permits to sell products that may contain GMOs are valid for six months,” stated Dr Zambezi.
4 Comments
SEE MIND
BRING GMO’S IS GOOD IDEA GOVERNMENT ALOW THEM. SO THAT WE DIES EARLY BEFORE GOD CALLS US TO DIES. CAUSE COST OF LIVING IS TOO HIGH IN PRESIDENT OF LEADERSHIP EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU. TWAFWA KULI GMO !!!
Moses Mwamba
Its sad that we are back to importing GMO. This is what President Mwanawansa MHSRIP, fought so strongly.
SUNFORD MUNKOMBWE
Dr Levy Patric mwanawasa u were really a pipo’s person ! please come back to life and see these…. of pipo
Stanza
Y can’t just do the same products locally than importing GMO foods, we have plenty land even irrigation can be done.zns is there they can be able to do winter crops .ur even proud at GMO when other countries refuse such staffs .corruption in Zambia will never end y killing your own children, every GMO food has got it’s own disadvantage and a big one .don’t blind Ford the people that now it’s safe ,u want to bring more complications now to people of Zambia cause at the end expect new expensive diseases appearing to people already the diety is a problem to follow in many homes due to state of our economy now drugging poison to your children what a father. Just fund farmers the commercial farmers they can do the production of cereal foods then we create employment by opening up factories which makes standard products ,we can also start exporting than start getting GMO foods sure ,consumer protectors don’t just accepte who ever comes to u and say let’s allow it look at the future of our country ,ur not helping here but killing though it may sound like ur helping reality is nooo.let’s start producing such simple things within it will b part of creating job opportunity to our fellow Zambians y ist that PNP still goes back home bring things to Zambia and sale not opening their factories here? Mr minister Incharg please consider this as a point .remember in Germany Hitler what he did ,