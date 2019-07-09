NBA Grants Permit to 4 Companies for GMO Imports

Four Companies have been granted permits to start the importing products that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

In a statement issued today, National Biosafety Authority chairperson Dr Paul Zambezi explained that the permits had been granted to Gatbro Distributors, Pick N’ Pay, Southern National Import and Export Limited and Choppies Super Stores market following a Board decision at a meeting held on July 5, 2019 in Lusaka.

Among the products which Gatbro intends to import include Bokomo Otees, Bokomo Pro-nutro, Instant porridge, Bokomo cornflakes, Bisto and Knorr soups.

Pick N’ Pay will bring in 72 different varieties of food and feed, which include brands of Bobtail dog feed (medium, large, steak, Feline cuisine- adult chicken flavours) and No Name Popped rice, Knorr soups, Ace instant porridge, Kellogs cornflakes, Imana Soya and Imana gravy roast chicken flavor.

Other products include Top Class soup, Simba Doritos, Bakers snack time, Cheese and some other PnP branded products which may contain GMOs.

Southern National Import and Export Limited will import various pre-mixes, including bread mix, soft roll mix and Bakels 15 per cent soft mix, among others while Choppies will import various flavours of Ace porridge.

“As the NBA, we would like to reiterate that food safety is very important and we cannot allow any food or feed which is not safe for human consumption nor for use as animal feed to be on the market. Such products which have been allowed to be on the Zambian market by the NBA have been established to be safe for consumers,” Dr Zambezi said.

He has indicated that the NBA is currently reviewing other permit applications which are at various stages.

Since the beginning of this year, the Authority has renewed six permits to place on the market products which may contain GMOs.

“The six are for Cold Chain, Zambian Brands, Comox Trading Limited, Horizon Distributors and Innscor Distributors. To ensure compliance, permits to sell products that may contain GMOs are valid for six months,” stated Dr Zambezi.