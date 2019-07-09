PF Appoints Sampa PF Youth Chair

The Patriotic Front has appointed Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Mutale Sampa as the new chairman for youth development.

Sampa’s appointment comes after the PF central committee, which sat on June 2, 2019, resolved to split the national youth and security committee which was headed by home affairs minister Steven Kampyongo.

Republican President Edgar Lungu, in his capacity as PF president, has since appointed Sampa to head the Youth Wing of the ruling PF.

President Lungu has wished Sampa well as he takes up the “challenging position” and hoped that he will discharge his duties diligently in the interest of the party.

Meanwhile, Kampyongo remains party chairperson for Security.