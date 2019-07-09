PF Picks Mwachilele for Katuba By-Election

The ruling Patriotic Front has adopted Zacks Mwachilele as its candidate for the July 30 by-election.

Party Secretary General Davies Mwila unveiled Mwachilele at a media briefing expressing confidence at scooping the seat.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Tuesday 30th July as the election date for the Katuba Parliamentary by election.

Elections will also be held on the same date in six local government by elections in Kitwe, Mansa, Shiwang’andu, and Kaoma Districts.

The Katuba Parliamentary by election has been necessitated following the death of the Incumbent area Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele of the UPND on 2nd May 2019 while ward elections are as a result of resignations and deaths.

Recently the United Party for National Development adopted Bampi Aubrey Kapalasa, a local businessman in Katuba, as their candidate for the upcoming Katuba Parliamentary by election.