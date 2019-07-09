  1. Home
Sport

Renard Resigns as Morocco Head Coach

|

Rabat – Moroccan sports channel Arriadia has announced the “imminent” resignation of Herve Renard, head coach of Morocco’s national football team.

“Imminent resignation of Herve Renard from his post,” Arriyadia posted on its Twitter account.

The channel quoted a source close to the international coach.

Active on social media, Renard has not yet confirmed his resignation.

(Source: Arridia)

10 Comments

  1. jk

    Too bad mr lenard, u va to be strong 💪 and accept situation

    Reply

  2. SOCCER ANALYSER

    Yayayayaya.

    Reply

  3. Mapesho

    Renard is very proud man. Can we have him back in Zambia?

    Reply

  4. Joseph sakala

    So bad Mr herverenard , now what s the reason?

    Reply

  5. Whyson

    He is our SEMEK let him come back in Zambia we still love him

    Reply

  6. chilando Sydney

    we still missing him came back In Zambia

    Reply

  7. RICHKID

    The coward decline, the brave even still soldier ahead the more…it was expected, it’s a wind of coaches quitting and fired. You still a great coach though!!

    Reply

  8. Impyakusu ichinyo

    Let also Edgar resign for failing Zambians

    Reply

  9. Elvis

    Herve Renard you are welcome back to Zambia. Mind you, we have even revised the monthly salary to a hooping $25000.

    Reply

  10. Hev rena

    Well I have made enough dollar to go and settle in France. No more Football now.After all you Zambians still owe me.I now look forward to coach in the French league..

    Reply

