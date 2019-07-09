Renard Resigns as Morocco Head Coach

Rabat – Moroccan sports channel Arriadia has announced the “imminent” resignation of Herve Renard, head coach of Morocco’s national football team.
“Imminent resignation of Herve Renard from his post,” Arriyadia posted on its Twitter account.
The channel quoted a source close to the international coach.
Active on social media, Renard has not yet confirmed his resignation.
(Source: Arridia)
10 Comments
jk
Too bad mr lenard, u va to be strong 💪 and accept situation
SOCCER ANALYSER
Yayayayaya.
Mapesho
Renard is very proud man. Can we have him back in Zambia?
Joseph sakala
So bad Mr herverenard , now what s the reason?
Whyson
He is our SEMEK let him come back in Zambia we still love him
chilando Sydney
we still missing him came back In Zambia
RICHKID
The coward decline, the brave even still soldier ahead the more…it was expected, it’s a wind of coaches quitting and fired. You still a great coach though!!
Impyakusu ichinyo
Let also Edgar resign for failing Zambians
Elvis
Herve Renard you are welcome back to Zambia. Mind you, we have even revised the monthly salary to a hooping $25000.
Hev rena
Well I have made enough dollar to go and settle in France. No more Football now.After all you Zambians still owe me.I now look forward to coach in the French league..