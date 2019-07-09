Renard Resigns as Morocco Head Coach

Rabat – Moroccan sports channel Arriadia has announced the “imminent” resignation of Herve Renard, head coach of Morocco’s national football team.

“Imminent resignation of Herve Renard from his post,” Arriyadia posted on its Twitter account.

The channel quoted a source close to the international coach.

Active on social media, Renard has not yet confirmed his resignation.

(Source: Arridia)