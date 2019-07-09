Top Lawyers Quit Representing UPND After Fees Stolen

Major lawyers who have been representing the United Party For National Development (UPND) in several high profile cases have made the decision to stand down from their representation of the party following allegations of non-payment of fees and financial misconduct.
According to a party insider, lawyers Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri have stopped representing the UPND over disagreements stemming from the role of Party Chairperson for Legal Affairs Jack Mwiimbu, who is also Monze Central Member of Parliament.
The source indicates that funds that were destined to cover legal fees paid toward both Mweemba and Phiri had allegedly been misappropriating by Mwiimbu, while complaints to party leadership over this fraud were ignored.
The source says this has led to several other UPND members being represented by junior lawyers that include Mulambo Haimbe, Sevyanji Sinkali and Cornelius Mweetwa, the Choma Central MP who was recently admitted to the Bar.
When asked why the 15 UPND members who were recently charged with unlawful assembly in Petauke were being represented by Cornelius Mweetwa, the UPND insider said both Keith Mweemba and Gilbert Phiri say they are owed huge sums of money.
“Keith and Gilbert have refused. They say Mwiimbu steals their money which party officials contribute towards legal bills. That is why most of these people are now being represented by Mwiimbu’s law firm called Muleza and Mwiimbu Associates.”
The source continues: “Both Zevyanji and Cornelius are from Muleza and Mwiimbu Associates” the source said.
The source said Mulambo Haimbe from Vincent Malambo and Company is also just representing UPND on matters that strictkly concern Party President Hakainde Hichilema, while refusing all other requests for representation by the party.
It tragic for Zambia reports to engage in yellow journalism and defame individuals with impunity. Please note that at no time did myself or Muleza Mwiimbu receive any donations from anybody for legal work. I challenge the author to produce any evidence pertaining to the allegations. It’s not right to tarnish the image of innocent people with impunity. I have no doubt in my mind that the stupid person spreading this falsehoods has an intention of driving a wedge between myself Gilbert Phiri and Keith Mweemba. Let It be known that I sponsor a number of legal cases being handled by my firm. Hence it’s foolish for anybody to suggest that I’m stealing money. How can I steal from myself. I challenge the author to indicate the donors who made the donations to my law firm or myself. My colleagues who have been mentioned are free to comment.
