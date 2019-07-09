Veep Directs Police to Ensure Arrest of Shibuyunji Arsonist

Government has called on the Zambia Police Service to do whatever is possible to bring to book those behind the burning of a house in which five girls from one family were sleeping.

Five sisters, all children belonging to a man of Shibuyunji, were burnt to death after a grass-thatched house they were in caught fire.

Police said the case was suspected arson because preliminary investigations revealed that the house was locked from outside with chains tied to the door.

In a statement issued yesterday, Vice President Inonge Wina stated that the suspected case of arson and murder must not go unpunished.

She stated the young children did not deserve to die in such a manner especially because they were allegedly locked in from outside to prevent them from saving themselves.

“It was a cruel way to die and whoever is responsible must know that the law will not let them go scot free. Such cases are not entirely new and for this reason, government will ensure that we put a stop to such behavior. How can human beings treat each other like this? What inner peace do the people who did this have at the moment?” Vice-President Wina asked.

She said the young girls had the right to life under the Zambian Constitution and Universal Human Rights.

“One thing is for sure – the people who did this are living in fear. Fear of being caught. Fear of being recognized. Fear of what will happen to them once caught. Those people I am afraid are right to have that fear because the law will catch up with them. Those young girls had a right to life under the Zambian Constitution and Universal Human Rights. They had a future to look to and would have contributed to national development in many ways, to the levels of their different abilities,” Vice-President Wina said.

She cautioned people against taking the law into their own hands when the suspect is apprehended but must hand them over to the police.

“I know that people are angered but I call upon the people affected not to take the law into their own hands but hand over any suspect to the police. These people who are suspected to have committed the arson probably live with us. Someone somewhere could have information which can be helpful. Please come forward and report to the police. Your identity will be protected” said Vice-President Wina.