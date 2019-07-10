Another Boy Murdered by Friends in Samfya

A six-year-old boy of Musaila area in Samfya District of Luapula Province is reported to have been murdered by his friends.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has disclosed that the boy was on July 7, 2019 allegedly murdered by his friends while they were playing.

Chushi said on the same day around 16:00 hours, Bernadate Sashi aged 29, with her six-year-old son Innocent Mande of Musaila area in Samfya district, was at Katete Fishing Camp in Mbabala island of lake Bangweulu where her son was allegedly beaten to death by his peers.

The Commissioner said whilst playing, the deceased picked up a quarrel with his five-year-old friend who slapped and head-butted him.

Innocent is said to have fallen to the ground and became unconscious.

Chushi adds that the other five children who are not identified joined in beating up Innocent who died on the scene.

The deceased’s body is in Samfya District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the accused is in the custody of his parents.