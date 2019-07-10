Court Views 9 Houses Allegedly Owned by Chimese

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has viewed nine fully furnished constructed houses deemed to be proceeds of crime.

The houses in question, situated in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill Area, allegedly belong to former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese.

Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda led a procession to view the houses on the scene.

State Prosecutors and defence lawyers were also present at the scene.

This is in a matter in which Lt Chimese and his co-accused are charged of Abuse of Authority of Office and Concealing Properties Deemed To be Proceeds of Crime.

Lieutenant General Chimese is jointly charged with his wife Sharon and Lusaka’s Chita Lodge proprietor James Chungu.