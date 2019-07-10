Govt Releases $59m for CB Roads

Government has released $59 million towards the completion of roads under the Zambia Township Road Project on the Copperbelt Province.

Road Works in Kitwe had stalled due to lack of funding which saw the contractor, AVIC International who are working on 56 kilometers of roads, withdrawing labour.

The constructor had abandoned the site citing erratic funding for the project.

Special Assistant to the President for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chellah confirmed the release of funds after a tour of roads in Kitwe yesterday (Monday).

Chellah said he has been receiving calls on the slow pace at which road works have been going in the district.

He said the release of $59 million clearly shows government’s commitment towards improving the road network.

And AVIC International Copperbelt Project Manager Wang Peng said the release of funds will see works expedited.

Peng said the contractor will start by working on President Avenue where works had stalled for over two months.