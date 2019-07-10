Kitwe Mayor Demands Answers on Continued Trading of Chinese in Townships

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says he is disappointed that management at Kitwe City Council is failing to implement a Council resolution to restrict retail trading by foreigners in townships.

Kang’ombe, during an ordinary Council meeting, demanded an explanation from Town Clerk Mbulo Seke why management had disregarded the resolution passed last year.

He wondered why the Council management had continued to issue and re-new trading licenses as well as collect levies from foreigners, especially the Chinese, trading in townships despite them coming as investors.

Kang’ombe said the Council passed a resolution last year to restrict foreigners from trading in townships following a public outcry, a move he said was also disadvantaging Zambians who wanted to engage in trading business due to unfair competition.

“I want to find out why you have disregarded the Council resolution, why we still have foreigners who should come into Zambia in the name of investors with an investment license; an investment license simply means an investment of a minimum of $250,000. That is what an investment license is supposed to demand and we have a council resolution in Kitwe that all those foreigners that are trading, I think it was last year meaning for 2019, we could have done a very polite letter to them that for 2019, we are not going to renew the business levy unless you trade in other places but we have continued,” Kang’ombe said. “You go to Miseshi, you go to Kapoto; all these townships, which is against the Council resolution so I want an answer.”

Seke was at pains to explain to Kang’ombe why foreigners had continued to trade in townships, claiming that the Director of Public Health was not around at the time.

He said he had been briefed on the matter and had sent officers on the ground for an inspection.

“We will sit with our officers so that they don’t give out licences indiscriminately. Those that will not meet the requirement will not be issued with licenses,” assured Seke.