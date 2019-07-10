Orlando Pirates Sign Austin Muwowo

South African giants Orlando Pirates have snapped up Zambian winger Austin Muwowo.

Muwowo who is on the books of Nkana Football Club spent the 2019 transitional season on-loan to Forest Rangers where he racked up 10 goals and eight assists.

He joins compatriots Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.

Orlando Pirates have announced that they have reached an agreement with Nkana over Muwowo.

Pirates has previously been home to some of Zambia’s illustrious players like Dennis Lota, Perry Mutapa, Isaac Chansa and Collins Mbesuma.