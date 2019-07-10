RTSA Boss Goes on Leave Pending Investigations

Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko has requested for leave in order to pave way for investigations over alleged money laundering activities levelled against him by the Drug Enforcement Commission.

This is according to a statement issued by Minister of Transport and Communications Engineer Dr. Brian Mushimba, who said that Soko had requested for leave to pave way for ongoing probe.

“Mr. Soko wants the investigation process to proceed without any perceived interference from his office and allow the law to take its course” said Dr. Mushimba.