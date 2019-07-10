TIZ Commends RTSA Boss for Taking Leave to Allow Probe

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has welcomed Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko’s decision to take leave from office to facilitate investigations into allegations of money laundering levelled against him.

TIZ Chapter president Reuben Lifuka has stated that Soko’s decision comes at a time when some individuals in public service who are under investigations lack the moral conscience to do the right thing and step aside to pave way for investigations into similar matters.

“This good corporate governance practice hailed by the Minister of Transport and

Communication Honourable Brian Mushimba should apply right across the length and breadth of the public service. We therefore want to urge all those undergoing investigations in the public service for similar offences to emulate Soko’s example,” Lifuka has stated.

Yesterday, July 9, Soko requested for leave in order to pave way for investigations over alleged money laundering activities leveled against him by the Drug Enforcement Commission which has

He has since been arrested and charged with money laundering related offences, sources have revealed.

Minister of Transport and Communications Engineer Dr. Brian Mushimba stated yesterday that Soko had requested for leave to pave way for the ongoing probe.

“Mr. Soko wants the investigation process to proceed without any perceived interference from his office and allow the law to take its course,” stated Dr. Mushimba.