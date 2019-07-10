UK Appoints New Envoy to Zambia

The British government has appointed a new High Commissioner to replace Fergus Coxhrane-Dyet with effect from August 2019.
Nicholas Woolley will take over Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE.
Woolley will take up his appointment in August 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Nicholas Kerrison Woolley.
Married to: Deborah Jane Sidwell.
Children: Two.
2016 to Present: Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission.
2014 to 2016: Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes.
2013 to 2014: Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics.
2010 to 2013: National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section.
2009: New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations.
2006 to 2009: Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union.
2005 to 2006: Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations.
2006: Joined FCO:
2004 to 2005: Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform.
2003: Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide.
2000 to 2002: English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme).
2003: Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide.
2000 to 2002: English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme).