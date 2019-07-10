UK Appoints New Envoy to Zambia

The British government has appointed a new High Commissioner to replace Fergus Coxhrane-Dyet with effect from August 2019.

Nicholas Woolley will take over Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE.

Woolley will take up his appointment in August 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Nicholas Kerrison Woolley.

Married to: Deborah Jane Sidwell.

Children: Two.

2016 to Present: Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission.

2014 to 2016: Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes.

2013 to 2014: Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics.

2010 to 2013: National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section.

2009: New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations.

2006 to 2009: Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union.

2005 to 2006: Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations.

2006: Joined FCO:

2004 to 2005: Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform.

2003: Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide.

2000 to 2002: English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme).

2003: Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide.

2000 to 2002: English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme).