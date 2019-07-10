UPND, NDC Fall Out

The opposition UPND and NDC electoral pact has fallen out, with leaders of the two political parties exchanging bitter words through the media.

The NDC and UPND had agreed to support each other in the Lubwa ward and Katuba constituency by-elections.

For Lubwa, the NDC was to field a candidate while the UPND took Katuba, with both pledging support to the other.

However, the UPND decided to field a candidate for Lubwa as well, a development that has rattled NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili who now says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema cannot be trusted.

But Hichilema has told Byta FM that the party had always contested by elections and nothing stops them from doing so and accused “small parties” of just wanting to “eat” from the UPND.

“We have always done it as UPND. what will stop us now? we don’t need Tembo or Kambwili. Some of these small parties are just there to eat from us. UPND is not a charity organization,” Mr Hichilema is quoted as having said, adding that his party does not need allies to win the Katuba by-election.

He also called on Mr Kambwili to tone down and “be grateful to UPND” for aiding him with votes in the Roan constituency by-election.

However, Mr Kambwili has expressed disappointment with Mr Hichilema and the UPND for fielding a candidate in the Lubwa ward by-election in Kitwe.

“This will really test the political mettle of our party now that we can’t rely on UPND votes,” said Mr Kambwili.