Zambian Lady Ruggers Shape Up for Zim Challenge

The Zambia Women’s Rugby National Team has been in preparation for the game against Zimbabwe set for the Machinery Exchange Stadium in Harare on Saturday 13th July, 2019.

Team Manager Miyoba Hangala announced the team on Monday 07th July and said the following had made the Provisional Squad.

Hangala said the girls are excitedly looking forward to the repeat of last year’s encounter in which they beat Zimbabwe in a tough game played at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira, Zambia.

TEAM

Martha Banda, Yvonne Mulenga, Natasha Musonda, Rennie Suzi Wilima, Evelyn Kamoha, Loveness Nakamba, Mutale Nkweto, Bwalya Chibomba, Shirley Mwami, Febby Milimo, Milika Banda, Susan Kampamba, Mary Lyamba, Mary Phiri, Bertha Chanda, Prisca Samutela, Martha Musonda, Natasha Katambo, Veronica Lungu, Gladys Kabamba, Jane Malise, Maggie Chama, Misozi Kasonka, Maggie Kasonka, Mildred Musonda