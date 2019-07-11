22 Kitwe Squatters Nabbed for Illegal Land Sale

The Kitwe City Council has arrested 22 illegal squatters for illegally selling land belonging to the Copperbelt University and the local authority.

Kitwe City Council Public Relations manager Roy Kuseka confirmed the arrests and stated that citizens must stay away from illegal land sales.

“22 illegal squatters have been arrested for encroaching on the land belonging to the Copperbelt University and Kitwe city council in Zamtan Township. The arrests were made during a joint operation by the council and state police yesterday,” Kuseka stated.

Of those arrested, 18 have been charged with criminal trespass, while four have been slapped with obtaining pecuniary advantage through false pretense by charging unsuspecting members of the public K30 as land application form and K1,000 for land allocation,

“Members of the public are urged to abstain from illegal occupation and allocation of land as well as unauthorized trespass on land as stipulated by law,” stated Kuseka.