Chitotela Acquitted of Corruption Charges

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela of corruption charges.
Magistrate David Simusamba discharged Chitotela on two counts of concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Chitotela was found with no case to answer and accordingly discharged.
