NDC and PF File Nominations

The opposition NDC candidate in the Lubwa ward by-election in Kitwe has successfully filed his nominations today.

NDC candidate Ronald Banda was the first to file his nomination at around 09:00hrs.

Banda and NDC supporters accompanied him as he filed his nomination papers at Riveran Primary school in Nkana East this morning.

After filing his nomination, Banda said he is poised to scoop the Lubwa seat because he has a development agenda for the area.

He said the people of Kitwe and the Copperbelt in general are tired of the economic mismanagement that the PF is subjecting citizens to.

Banda has promised to address the water challenges that Lubwa ward is faced with, adding that he would also address the security and health concerns raised by the residents.

And PF candidate Julius Kaunda later successfully filed his nomination.

The UPND candidate is also expected to file his nominations today.

The Lubwa ward seat fell vacant following the death of area councillor Godfridah Chulu.