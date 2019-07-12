200 Left Homeless after Fire Burnt 14 Houses in Samfya

About 200 people have been left homeless after fire burnt 14 houses in four villages in Samfya District of Luapula Province.

The four villages are Malombola, Mwamfuli, Mwananyama and Chitambala.

Samfya District Commissioner Nason Bwalya confirmed the incident during a Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) emergency meeting at his office yesterday.

Bwalya explained that the fire whose source is yet to be established broke out on Wednesday night around 22:00 hours.

However, he stated that there were no injuries or loss of life from the fire.

The District Commissioner has disclosed that an estimated 200 people have been left homeless after the fire which destroyed property.

Bwalya added that the affected families are in urgent need of aid in terms of food, cooking utensils and shelter.

The DMMU team had rushed to the affected villages to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the bunt property.